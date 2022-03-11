It appears fans will have to wait longer than predicted to see rapper Cardi B in her debut lead role.
Cardi B pulls out from first leading role in 'Assisted Living'
The rapper was originally set to star as a criminal in the film to be directed by Thembi Banks.
Deadline reports that the 29-year-old star has backed out of starring in the forthcoming film 'Assisted Living' due to an 'overextended schedule'.
The report further hints on the future of the Paramount produced film being uncertain as schedule was slated to begin next week.
Originally starring Cardi B in the lead role, the film centers on Amber, a low-level criminal falsely accused of a crime, who disguises herself as her grandmother in a retirement home to hide.
Away from her deal with Paramount which the studio is yet to confirm, the rapper warmed her way into the hearts of film lovers after featuring in the Fast and Furious 9th installment 'F9' with Vin Diesel confirming that she will also star in the 10th installment slated for 2023.
