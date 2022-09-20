RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Captain Morgan to take housemates on an adventure of fun with BBN task this Thursday!

#FeatureByCaptainMorgan: Viewers of Big Brother Naija season 7 show are set for unlimited fun on Thursday, 22nd September 2022 as Captain Morgan, the world’s most desired rum brand hosts housemates to an intensely engaging series of Big Brother Naija task activities.

As a brand that celebrates fun, Captain Morgan, through the task, seeks to encourage consumers to live and breathe fun in everything that they do.

The Housemates who emerge winners in the task will be awarded handsomely with a sum of N3m. The prize will be shared among all housemates in the team, which further corroborates the brand’s promotion of teamwork.

Typical of the Captain, who engages in fun activities in the company of his crew; the Big Brother Naija task seeks to crown the efforts of the winning team collectively, to encourage the spirit of camaraderie.

Don’t miss out on the exciting lineup of activities planned by the captain. Get yourself a bottle of the deliciously golden and ultra-smooth premium spirit drink on these e-commerce sites - jumia.com.ng and drinks.ng to enjoy a 20% discount on every bottle purchased.

Experience the world’s most loved rum in the company of your crew and get ready to sail away with Captain Morgan as He pays the Housemates a visit of adventure!

The show will air on the 24/7 Big Brother Naija channel on DStv 198 and GOtv channel 29, as well as on Showmax on Thursday, 22nd September, 2022.

For more information on Captain Morgan, the intrigue, fun and excitement set to be unveiled during the BBN House task on the 22nd of September, follow @captainmorganng on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

