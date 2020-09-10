Twitter's 'Cancel Netflix' hashtag shoulders the global outrage in the wake of the Netflix's latest film debut, 'Cuties'.

Shocking clips from the Sundance film festival award winning movie hit the social network on Thursday. In one of the clips making the rounds, 11-year-old actresses are seen twerking sensually and in another, the lead actor is filmed taking pictures of her vagina and posting online.

The Maïmouna Doucouré directed coming of age movie follows the story of Amy, a Senegalese from a Muslim family who defies her conservative family traditions after becoming fascinated by a twerk dancing crew.

Netflix's controversial movie 'Cuties' [Netflix]

Doucouré has since defended the production claiming most reactions have come from people who have hardly watched the movie.

“I received numerous attacks on my character from people who had not seen the film, who thought I was actually making a film that was apologetic about hypersexualisation of children”, tweeted Doucouré.

Shortly after its release, Turkey banned the controversial movie.

