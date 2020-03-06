So far, 2020 has gotten off to an exciting start for Nollywood as foreign players continue to troop into the industry.

According to an exclusive source, French TV/ streaming platform, Canal+ is set to launch two solar-powered, state of the art cinemas in Nigeria this 2020.

The first Nigerian CanalOlympia cinema, located in the country’s capital city, will officially open its doors next month while the Lagos cinema will follow in the coming months.

CanalOlympia currently holds grounds in African countries including Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea, Niger Republic, Senegal, Togo, Congo, Gabon and Madagascar.