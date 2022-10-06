Canadian filmmaker KC Muel sets to take Nollywood by storm

Speaking recently with journalists from his base in Canada, he said: “I am gearing up for my films slated for 2023, which are being produced by Empire Pictures One.”

The filmmaker who is producer and director at the company, disclosed further that one of his upcoming projects is entitled Two Hours.

Muel founded the production company in 2018, as a film and television production company renowned for unique and compelling stories. “Africans are good at the art of cinematic storytelling. It is about time, we devoted our time, resources and talents to telling stories from the viewpoint of our culture," he shared.

His short film, Horrors, was an official selection at the Toronto Shorts International Film Festival in 2019 and Pan African Youths Film and Arts Festival.

Nuel's first comedic TV series, 26-episode It's a Crazy World, which he directed and produced. The show broadcast on Silverbird Television, AIT, TVC, Onmax and WazobiaMax, NTA Network & NTAi―was released on Netflix in July 2021.