Businessman, Emeka Nwokocha throws weight behind woman mechanic film
#FeatureByKenGbados
Recommended articles
The film which talks about a girl whose passions lie in the unconventional art of auto repairs boasts a number of A-list actors, amongst who are Ije Awele star, Victoria Nwogu, and Kelechi Udegbe of Collision course.
Nwokocha further expressed his desire to push different positive agenda using film as the vehicle, starting from breaking gender biases.
His other film which talks about the girl child is also set to be released later this month.
_---_
#FeatureByKenGbados
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Businessman, Emeka Nwokocha throws weight behind woman mechanic film
Wizkid, Tems, CKay, Joeboy, Tempoe, P2J, win BMI London Awards
'A bigger venue coming soon' Asake tells London fans after selling out three dates in minutes
Ayra Starr becomes the first female artiste to get multiple No. 1 songs in Nigeria
Don Jazzy drops the third episode of 'Don Jazzy Radio' on Apple Music
Victor AD is set to remind listeners of his special talent
UC Dray & Lupo drop new single 'Third Floor' featuring Jeriq
Ozee B drops heart break themed anthem titled 'Ex Man'
Asa demands 300 million naira from Tempoe & Joeboy over copyright infringement
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox