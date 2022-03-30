RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Bruce Willis confirms retirement from acting following Aphasia diagnosis

The 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with the condition that affects his ability to speak or write.

Bruce Willis is quitting his nearly three decades acting career following an Aphasia diagnosis.

The ‘Die Hard’ star’s family made the shocking announcement on Wednesday.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the family wrote on Instagram.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.”

The statement was signed by the actor’s wife Emma Heming-Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore and their five daughters.

Willis is best known for starring in the ‘Die Hard’ franchise as John McClane. The actor has a total of three notable awards which include a Golden Globe for his role in ‘Moonlighting’ and two Emmys.

