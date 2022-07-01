Brotherhood: Character posters debut ahead of confirmed theatrical release

Directed by Ugandan filmmaker Loukman Ali and produced by Jade Osiberu, in a first of its kind collaboration, ‘Brotherhood’ follows twin brothers on opposite sides of the law.

“After years of fighting to survive on the streets of Lagos, twin brothers Akin and Wale fall on opposite sides of the law with Akin joining the police force and Wale joining a notorious gang of robbers. Their bond is, however, put to the ultimate test when Akin joins a Taskforce that hunts down Wale and his gang,” the official synopsis for the movie reads.