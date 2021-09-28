Bridgerton: Witness the fiery dialogue between Anthony and his new love interest in the Season 2 teaser.

While news of the show’s renewal was met with an online celebration, it was accompanied by the sad news that ‘Rege-jean page’ who played the titular role of ‘the duke’ won't be returning for the second season.

Before we dive into the details of the first look of season 2, let’s do a quick recap of season one’s closing.

After eight episodes of unending twists and scandals, the season ended in a bright mood for the Bridgertons and a gloomy one for the Featheringtons.

With Daphne putting to bed, Eloise staying off marriage, the Featheringtons dealing with the death of their lord, the identity of Lady Whistledown-still a mystery to the characters, and several storylines left for exploration. There are numerous directions season two can project. First, however, Bridgerton showrunners have decided to focus on Anthony’s journey, just as seen in the second part of Julia Quinn’s bestseller series “The Viscount who loved me”.

Pulse Nigeria

Anthony Bridgerton(Jonathan Bailey), who ended the first season in heartbreak as his secret mistress ‘Sieena Rosso’ coldly ended their blooming affair, finds himself in the webs of elegant and spirited ‘Kate Sharma’ (played by 26-year-old Simeone Ashely).

In the first look, we witness a hot exchange between the viscount and kate. Where she puts him in his place, saying, “I think you think too highly of yourself”.

With the trailer released as part of Saturday’s Netflix TUDUM event, Jonathan and co-star Nicole Coughlan warned Bridgerton fans to “Prepare thyself” in a jocular tone. But with this intense teaser, This author finds such a task impossible.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----