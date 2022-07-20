RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Bridgerton: season 3 begins filming, new cast members unveiled

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Filming has officially kicked off for the third season of Netflix period romance Bridgerton.

Bridgerton season two premiered on Netflix on March 25.
"Bridgerton" season two premiered on Netflix on March 25.

According to multiple media platforms, the new season set to follow the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), is being filmed in London.

Recommended articles

The cast of the fan-favourite show confirmed principal photography in an adorable BTS video shared on social media. "Spy the makings of a new social season. By the looks of things, it would seem the third installment of Bridgerton is officially underway," the Instagram post shared.

Produced by Shondaland, season three will spot new additions to the cast and crew. The Hollywood Reporter reported the addition of three new actors-Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon.

Francis will reportedly play Marcus Debling, a charismatic gentleman and member of the ton. Phillips will play Lord Debling, while Phoon will play a character known as Dankworth.

The season also gets a new showrunner in Jess Brownell. The filmmaker replaces Chris Van Dusen who announced his exit in March, after two seasons.

"it was time for me to move on and hopefully create that magic again, in the near future," Dusen shared on stepping down from the role.

Season three's plot centering on Penelope and Colin marks a change in the order of Julia Quinn's novel series. Their love story is not until the fourth series as book three focuses on Benedict Bridgerton.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bridgerton: season 3 begins filming, new cast members unveiled

Bridgerton: season 3 begins filming, new cast members unveiled

Netflix to launch ad-supported plan in early 2023

Netflix to launch ad-supported plan in early 2023

Johnny Drille teases unreleased song

Johnny Drille teases unreleased song

'Stop lying to women' - Halima Abubakar slams closet g*y men

'Stop lying to women' - Halima Abubakar slams closet g*y men

Shania Twain's ‘Not Just a Girl’ documentary trailer debuts

Shania Twain's ‘Not Just a Girl’ documentary trailer debuts

Magixx drops new single 'Shaye'

Magixx drops new single 'Shaye'

TheConnecthead, a marketplace for the entertainment industry launches

TheConnecthead, a marketplace for the entertainment industry launches

Richard J releases self titled debut EP, holds listening party in Lagos

Richard J releases self titled debut EP, holds listening party in Lagos

What listeners should expect from Gyakie's upcoming 'My Diary EP' [Pulse Album Preview]

What listeners should expect from Gyakie's upcoming 'My Diary EP' [Pulse Album Preview]

Trending

Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s new film in India

Sola Sobowale and Broda Shaggi will star in the film set to be shot in India [Instagram/@solasobowale @brodashaggi @hamishadaryaniahuja ]

'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film

Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx in 'Day Shift' [Comic Book Movie]

Watch Orire Nwani’s ‘Naked Woman’ short film

Naked Woman directed by Orire Nwani

Obituary: Ada Ameh's comic career saved lives

Ada Ameh dies at 48 [Instagram]