Bridgerton: season 3 begins filming, new cast members unveiled

The cast of the fan-favourite show confirmed principal photography in an adorable BTS video shared on social media. "Spy the makings of a new social season. By the looks of things, it would seem the third installment of Bridgerton is officially underway," the Instagram post shared.

Produced by Shondaland, season three will spot new additions to the cast and crew. The Hollywood Reporter reported the addition of three new actors-Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon.

Francis will reportedly play Marcus Debling, a charismatic gentleman and member of the ton. Phillips will play Lord Debling, while Phoon will play a character known as Dankworth.

The season also gets a new showrunner in Jess Brownell. The filmmaker replaces Chris Van Dusen who announced his exit in March, after two seasons.

"it was time for me to move on and hopefully create that magic again, in the near future," Dusen shared on stepping down from the role.