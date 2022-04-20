Bovi Ugboma, Sharon Ooja, Pere Egbi to star in Inkblot's 'The Perfect Arrangement'

'The Perfect Arrangement' tells the story of Tade, a free-spirited scion of a respected political family, living her best life and without a care in the world. Things get complicated when she develops feelings for Chidi, a fast-rising politician who also happens to be her ex, and Cheta, her best friend. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Chidi and Cheta are brothers. The romcom is written by Oluwapelumi Elujoba Bifarin, Chinaza Onuzo who doubles as director, and produced by Zulumoke Oyibo.