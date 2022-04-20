RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Bovi Ugboma, Sharon Ooja, Pere Egbi to star in Inkblot's 'The Perfect Arrangement'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A first-look teaser has debuted ahead of the romcom's May 2022 theatrical release.

The Perfect Arrangement movie directed by Naz Onuzo [YouTube]
The Perfect Arrangement movie directed by Naz Onuzo [YouTube]

Inkblot productions has announced its latest Naz Onuzo directed title 'The Perfect Arrangement'.

Recommended articles

The production company recently unveiled a teaser for the forthcoming film featuring its leading stars Bovi Ugboma, Sharon Ooja and BBNaija alumnus Pere Egbi.

'The Perfect Arrangement' tells the story of Tade, a free-spirited scion of a respected political family, living her best life and without a care in the world. Things get complicated when she develops feelings for Chidi, a fast-rising politician who also happens to be her ex, and Cheta, her best friend. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Chidi and Cheta are brothers. The romcom is written by Oluwapelumi Elujoba Bifarin, Chinaza Onuzo who doubles as director, and produced by Zulumoke Oyibo.

Inkblot's 'The Perfect Arrangement' will premiere in cinemas on May 13, 2022 just weeks apart from the newly released Fiyin Gambo directed thriller 'The Blood Covenant'. The new title will also see stars Debo "Mr Macaroni" Adedayo, Dorcas Shola Fapson (Ms. DSF), Wofai Fada, Adunni Ade, Mimi Chaka and Funso Adeolu, star in supporting roles.

Watch the teaser:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

V.J Adams set to anchor De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 2.

V.J Adams set to anchor De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 2.

Bovi Ugboma, Sharon Ooja, Pere Egbi to star in Inkblot's 'The Perfect Arrangement'

Bovi Ugboma, Sharon Ooja, Pere Egbi to star in Inkblot's 'The Perfect Arrangement'

Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller spends a second week at No. 1, Seyi Vibez’s “Billion Dollar starts at No. 10

Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” spends a second week at No. 1, Seyi Vibez’s “Billion Dollar” starts at No. 10

Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny and wife are expecting their 1st child

Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny and wife are expecting their 1st child

Dare Olaitan debuts first teaser for thriller ‘Ile Owo’ (House of Money)

Dare Olaitan debuts first teaser for thriller ‘Ile Owo’ (House of Money)

'Ghana music is a shame' - Shatta Wale makes u-turn, praises Nigerians

'Ghana music is a shame' - Shatta Wale makes u-turn, praises Nigerians

Bob-Manuel Udokwu appointed as special adviser to Anambra State governor

Bob-Manuel Udokwu appointed as special adviser to Anambra State governor

Julius Agwu attends Rita Dominic's wedding after rumoured health failure

Julius Agwu attends Rita Dominic's wedding after rumoured health failure

Rema confirms collaboration with Olamide ahead of 'Rave and Roses' deluxe

Rema confirms collaboration with Olamide ahead of 'Rave and Roses' deluxe

Trending

Check out first-look images from Loukman Ali's 'Brotherhood'

'Brotherhood' movie directed by Loukman Ali [Instagram/jadeosiberu]

Watch Samuel Adeoye’s EndSARS protest inspired short film ‘Abdul’

‘Abdul’ short film directed by Samuel Adeoye [Instagram]

Watch Efa Iwara, Ezinne Akam in ‘Blind Date’ short film

Blind Date short film [YouTube]

Watch Sandra Iroegbu, Chukwu Martin, May Osakwe in 'Hinged' short film

Sandra Iroegbu in 'Hinged' short film [Instagram]