BON Awards 2018: Mercy Aigbe, Tana Adelana shine, winners list

Mercy Aigbe, Tana Adelana shone bright at the 2018 Best Of Nollywood awards as Tope Oshin's 'We don't live here anymore' won the best movie of the year.
The 2018 edition of the award ceremony held at the Kakanfo conference centre in Ibadan, Oyo state with Governor Abiola Ajimobi as the chief host.
Also spotted at the event were Segun Arinze, Nobert Young, Yemi Solade, Kabat Esosa Egbon, Nkechi Blesing Sunday, Fathia Balogun, Liz DaSilva, Dayo Amusa, Femi Branch, Iyabo Ojo, Judith Audu, Jaiye Kuti, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, Bukunmi Oluwashina and several others.
Here's the full list of winners the Best of Nollywood Awards 2018
Bimbo Ademoye/ Shawn Faqua – Personal Assistant
Yemi Blaq/Ifu Ennada – Obsession
Mawuli Gavor/ Odera Olivia Orji – Obsession WINNER
Eddy Watson and Victoria Egbuchere in Blame
Omojowolo
Osun Sengede
Mark of Royalty
Oga Bolaji
Queen of Queens WINNER
Queen of Queens
We don’t Live Here Anymore WINNER
Surrogate
Ebosimi
Body Language
Mary Lazarus – What Men Want
Tana Adelana – Body Language WINNER
Funmilola Aofiyebi Raimi – We Don’t Live Here Anymore
Nancy Osime – Disguise
Omowumi Dada- Oga Bolaji
Maltilda Obaseki- Queen of Queens
Adebimpe Oyebade
Zainab Bakare
Jumoke Adelaja WINNER
Charity Asuquo
Odera Olivia Orji
Lucy Ameh
Oga Bolaji
We don’t Live Here Anymore WINNER
Surrogate
Queen of Queens
David Akande WINNER
Debo Maroni
Tomiwa Tegbe
Emeka Nwagbaracha
Mike Afolarin
Liz Da Silva – Eniolami WINNER
Mercy Aigbe – Judasi
Bukola Adeeyo – Irukana
Adebimpe Oyebade – Dear Sister
Seyi Asekun- Osun Sengede
Prince Adams- Ofuobi
Daniel Adesina- Ofefe WINNER
Jasmine Fakunle in Oga Bolaji WINNER
Ifedi Sharon in Sister Jessica
Zino Amata in Manny
10 Days in Sun City
Irolabi
A Million Baby WINNER
Bedroom Point
We Don’t Live Here Anymore
Surrogate WINNER
A Year to Live
Pain Within
Somina
Blank
Mirabel WINNER
Pain
Omotoke
Green Passport WINNER
Osun Sengede
Etiko Onigedu
Tife Bankole
Ebosimi WINNER
Queen of Queens
We Don’t Live Here Anymore
Oga Bolaji
Ebosimi WINNER
Body language
Personal Assistant
Ebosimi WINNER
Osun Sengede
Blame
Disguise WINNER
Personal Assistant
Etiko Onigedu
Osun Sengede
Ebosimi
Ronke Ojo – Osun Sengede
Bukunmi Oluwasina – Hey WINNER
Feyisara Hassan – Tife Bankole
Dayo Amusa – Tabili ba yi
Seyi Edun - Irukana
Osun Sengede
Etiko Onigedu WINNER
Oga Bolaji
We Don’t Live here Anymore
Ebomisi
Femi Adebayo – Etiko Onigedu WINNER
Lateef Adedimeji – Hey
Yemi Solade – Irolabi
Ninalowo Bolanle – Judasi
Ibrahim Chatta- A Year to Live
Jamiu Azeez – Hey WINNER
Adeniyi Johnson – Tife Bankole
Olutayo Amokade – Etiko Onigedu
Ibrahim Chatta – Judasi
Taiwo Ibikunle- A Year to Live
Ramsey Nouah – Body Language
Kelechi Udegbe – Bedroom Point
Gold Ikponmwosa – Oga Bolaji
Nosa Obaseki – Queen of Queens
Femi Branch – What Men Want
Mike Godson- Mark of Royalty
Adeniyi Johnson – Outcast
Femi Branch – Obsession
Shawn Faqua – Personal Assistant
Greg Ojefua – Oga Bolaji
William Omo Godwyn- Ebosimi
Umar M Shareef in Mansor
Umar M Shareef in Mariya
Tim Ebuka – Obinwanne
Swanky JKA – Ofuobi
Swanky in A Lonely Lane
Victoria Egbuchere – Blame
Ifu Ennada – Obsession
Uche Nwaefuna – What Men Want
Bimbo Adesemoye – Personal Assistant
Chacha Eke Faani – Mark of Royalty
Moyo Lawal- Bedroom Point
Maryam Yahaya in Mansoor
Maryam Yahaya in Mariya
Phil Daniels – Obinwanne
Chioma Idigo – Ofuobi
Kindness Fidelis in A Lonely Lane
A Year to Live
Outcast
Etiko Onigedu
Obsession
Simbi Alamala
Francis Sule in We don’t Live Here Anymore
Temidayo Akinboro in We don’t Live Here Anymore
Moses Akerele in Mirabel
Elma Mbadiwe in We don’t Live Here Anymore
Ifu Ennada in Obsession
Victoria Egbuchere in Blame
Oreoluwa Adedoyin in Ofefe
Queen of Queens
Oga Bolaji
Osun Sengede
We don’t Live Here Anymore
10 Days in Sun City
Kabat Esosa Egbon- Queen of Queens and Ebomisi
Sobe Charles Umeh/Akin-Tijani Balogun- Surrogate
Tope Oshin- We Don’t Live Here Anymore
Moses Inwang- Body Language
Kayode Kasum- Oga Bolaji