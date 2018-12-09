BON Awards 2018: Mercy Aigbe, Tana Adelana shine, winners list

news

Mercy Aigbe and Tana Adelana were two of the top Nigerian actresses that shone like bright stars at the 10th edition of the Best Of Nollywood awards.

The 2018 edition of the award ceremony held at the Kakanfo conference centre in Ibadan, Oyo state with Governor Abiola Ajimobi as the chief host.

Also spotted at the event were Segun Arinze, Nobert Young, Yemi Solade, Kabat Esosa Egbon, Nkechi Blesing Sunday, Fathia Balogun, Liz DaSilva, Dayo Amusa, Femi Branch, Iyabo Ojo, Judith Audu, Jaiye Kuti, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, Bukunmi Oluwashina and several others.

Here's the full list of winners the Best of Nollywood Awards 2018

Best Kiss in a Movie

Bimbo Ademoye/ Shawn Faqua – Personal Assistant

Yemi Blaq/Ifu Ennada – Obsession

Mawuli Gavor/ Odera Olivia Orji – Obsession WINNER

Eddy Watson and Victoria Egbuchere in Blame

Movie with the Best Sound Track

Omojowolo

Osun Sengede

Mark of Royalty

Oga Bolaji

Queen of Queens WINNER

Movie of the Year

Queen of Queens

We don’t Live Here Anymore WINNER

Surrogate

Ebosimi

Body Language

Best Actress in Leading Role (English)

Mary Lazarus – What Men Want

Tana Adelana – Body Language WINNER

Funmilola Aofiyebi Raimi – We Don’t Live Here Anymore

Nancy Osime – Disguise

Omowumi Dada- Oga Bolaji

Maltilda Obaseki- Queen of Queens

Revelation of the Year (Female)

Adebimpe Oyebade

Zainab Bakare

Jumoke Adelaja WINNER

Charity Asuquo

Odera Olivia Orji

Lucy Ameh

Movie with the Best Editing

Oga Bolaji

We don’t Live Here Anymore WINNER

Surrogate

Queen of Queens

Revelation of the Year(Male)

David Akande WINNER

Debo Maroni

Tomiwa Tegbe

Emeka Nwagbaracha

Mike Afolarin

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Liz Da Silva – Eniolami WINNER

Mercy Aigbe – Judasi

Bukola Adeeyo – Irukana

Adebimpe Oyebade – Dear Sister

Seyi Asekun- Osun Sengede

Best Child Actor in a Movie

Prince Adams- Ofuobi

Daniel Adesina- Ofefe WINNER

Best Child Actress in a movie

Jasmine Fakunle in Oga Bolaji WINNER

Ifedi Sharon in Sister Jessica

Zino Amata in Manny

Moses Olaiya Movie with the Best Comedy

10 Days in Sun City

Irolabi

A Million Baby WINNER

Bedroom Point

Movie with the Best Social Message

We Don’t Live Here Anymore

Surrogate WINNER

A Year to Live

Pain Within

Somina

Best Short Film of the Year

Blank

Mirabel WINNER

Pain

Omotoke

Documentary of the Year

Green Passport WINNER

Movie with the Best Special Effect

Osun Sengede

Etiko Onigedu

Tife Bankole

Ebosimi WINNER

Movie with the Best Screenplay

Queen of Queens

We Don’t Live Here Anymore

Oga Bolaji

Ebosimi WINNER

Body language

Best Use of Costume in a Movie

Personal Assistant

Ebosimi WINNER

Osun Sengede

Blame

Best Use of Make-up in a Movie

Disguise WINNER

Personal Assistant

Etiko Onigedu

Osun Sengede

Ebosimi

Best Actress in Leading Role (Yoruba)

Ronke Ojo – Osun Sengede

Bukunmi Oluwasina – Hey WINNER

Feyisara Hassan – Tife Bankole

Dayo Amusa – Tabili ba yi

Seyi Edun - Irukana

Movie with the Best Production Design

Osun Sengede

Etiko Onigedu WINNER

Oga Bolaji

We Don’t Live here Anymore

Ebomisi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

Femi Adebayo – Etiko Onigedu WINNER

Lateef Adedimeji – Hey

Yemi Solade – Irolabi

Ninalowo Bolanle – Judasi

Ibrahim Chatta- A Year to Live

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Jamiu Azeez – Hey WINNER

Adeniyi Johnson – Tife Bankole

Olutayo Amokade – Etiko Onigedu

Ibrahim Chatta – Judasi

Taiwo Ibikunle- A Year to Live

Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)

Ramsey Nouah – Body Language

Kelechi Udegbe – Bedroom Point

Gold Ikponmwosa – Oga Bolaji

Nosa Obaseki – Queen of Queens

Femi Branch – What Men Want

Mike Godson- Mark of Royalty

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)

Adeniyi Johnson – Outcast

Femi Branch – Obsession

Shawn Faqua – Personal Assistant

Greg Ojefua – Oga Bolaji

William Omo Godwyn- Ebosimi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Hausa)

Umar M Shareef in Mansor

Umar M Shareef in Mariya

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)

Tim Ebuka – Obinwanne

Swanky JKA – Ofuobi

Swanky in A Lonely Lane

Best Actress in Supporting role (English)

Victoria Egbuchere – Blame

Ifu Ennada – Obsession

Uche Nwaefuna – What Men Want

Bimbo Adesemoye – Personal Assistant

Chacha Eke Faani – Mark of Royalty

Moyo Lawal- Bedroom Point

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Hausa)

Maryam Yahaya in Mansoor

Maryam Yahaya in Mariya

Best Actress in a Leading Role( Igbo)

Phil Daniels – Obinwanne

Chioma Idigo – Ofuobi

Kindness Fidelis in A Lonely Lane

Best use of Nigerian food in a Movie

A Year to Live

Outcast

Etiko Onigedu

Obsession

Simbi Alamala

Most Promising Actor

Francis Sule in We don’t Live Here Anymore

Temidayo Akinboro in We don’t Live Here Anymore

Moses Akerele in Mirabel

Most Promising Actress

Elma Mbadiwe in We don’t Live Here Anymore

Ifu Ennada in Obsession

Victoria Egbuchere in Blame

Oreoluwa Adedoyin in Ofefe

Movie with the Best Cinematography

Queen of Queens

Oga Bolaji

Osun Sengede

We don’t Live Here Anymore

10 Days in Sun City

Director of the Year

Kabat Esosa Egbon- Queen of Queens and Ebomisi

Sobe Charles Umeh/Akin-Tijani Balogun- Surrogate

Tope Oshin- We Don’t Live Here Anymore

Moses Inwang- Body Language

Kayode Kasum- Oga Bolaji