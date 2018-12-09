BON 2018: 'We Don’t Live here Anymore' wins 'movie of the year'

news

Tope Oshin Ogun's 'We don't live here anymore' has won the award for the Best Movie of the Year at the 2018 Best Of Nollywood awards in Ibadan, Oyo State.

With 10 nominations in different categories of the award ceremony, the movie was awarded the Best Nollywood movie for 2018.

In the same vein, Kabat Esosa Egbon's two movies, 'Ebomisi' and 'Queen of Queens' won four awards at the awards ceremony.

ALSO READ: BON 2018: Mawuli Gavor, Olivia Orji win 'Best Kiss' category

The movies won awards for 'Best Special Effect,' 'Best Screenplay,' 'Best Costume in a movie,' and 'Best Soundtrack.'

While 'Ebomisi' won three of the awards, 'Queen of Queens' won the award for 'Best Soundtrack.'

Speaking on his wins at the 2018 BON awards, Kabat Esosa Egbon said, "Let me first of all congratulate Seun and the entire BON Team for 10years of greatness. It can only be God and I wish you guys many many more years ahead.

"I thank my Cast and Crew who our in everything to make these films _"QUEEN OF QUEENS and EBOMISI'.. It was a hard road to travel but we Bless God for His Grace. To all nominees and Winners. God Bless you all. Let's keep making movies and giving utmost entertainment to all out there. To our fans, friends and family...it couldn't have been possible without you."

The 2018 edition of the award ceremony held at the Kakanfo conference centre in Ibadan, Oyo state with Governor Abiola Ajimobi as the chief host.