Bolaji Ogunmola is set to release her latest feature film 'Anjola'

The movie will follow the lives of a married couple, whose love is tested when a single night brings forth a profound clash of desires, with one desiring a natural conception and the other questioning the boundaries of belief.

Speaking in an exclusive with Shock.Ng, Ogunmola who also doubles as the lead act, said her participation in the project is purely out of the desire to ensure this particular story is told.

Also sharing details on the challenges faced in portraying the character, “I had to dig deep and search for places in me that I did not even know existed to feel Anjola’s pain and tell her story. It was challenging but I trust that we did a good job," she revealed.

Directed by Valentine Edochie, the all star cast includes Femi Jacobs, Bimbo Akintola, Jude Chukuwa, and Elozonam Ogbolu.

The story is said to have taken one year according to the writer Mannie Oiseomaye who also outlined its relevance.

He said, “What’s important is not that the story is being told now, it is that the story is being told. The pressure to become a mother is a pain most women know too well, and this movie calls attention to that."

No release date has been announced but the feature film is expected to go through festivals first and then make its public viewing debut via a streaming platform.