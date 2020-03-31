As the coronavirus outbreak continues to weigh heavily on world economies, entertainment giant, Walt Disney has joined the list of companies that have signaled the financial strain effected by the virus.

In an email obtained by the The Hollywood Reporter, the company's top executives will have their salaries slashed from April 2020. VPs, SVPs, EVPs will have to give up 30-20 percent of their salaries.

According to Disney's CEO, Bob Capek, the company's chairman, Bob Iger has agreed to forgo his April salary to help cushion the effect. Capek will waive 50 percent of his monthly $2.5 million.

He shared, "As we navigate through these uncharted waters, we're asking much of you and, as always, you are rising to the challenge and we appreciate your support. Your dedication and resilience during this difficult time are truly inspiring and it gives me renewed confidence that will we come through this crisis even stronger than before, we have so many times in our company's history."

Disney's 'Mulan' $200 million budget live-action was among the box office titles pushed back due to the coronavirus.