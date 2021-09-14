Reprising her role as Puleng is Ama Qamata. The young actress stars as the lead, a 16-year-old high school student who embarks on an investigation to uncover circumstances leading to the disappearance of her sister shortly after her birth.

Other stars set to reprise their roles in the acclaimed Nosipho Dumisa directed series include Khosi Ngema, Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel, Arno Greef, Ryle de Morny, Natasha Tahane, Mekaila Mathys, Cindy Mahlangu and Duane Williams.

Season two promises more intrigue as Puleng uncovers more secrets in her quest to prove that Fikile is indeed her lost sister. The new season will also introduce new characters that deepen the drama centered on the infamous Parkhurst high school.

The first season premiered to critical acclaim in May 2020 and is regarded as one of the most successful African originals from Netflix.