'Blood and Water' season 4 is officially in the works

Inemesit Udodiong

The last season of the hit Netflix show aired in November 2022.

Ama Qamata plays the lead Puleng Khumalo in 'Blood and Water' [universo estendido]
The streaming giant confirmed principal photography of a brand new season on Tuesday, May 13, 2023 via its South African Istagram page.

NetflixSA announced, "Pssst, come a little closer. I’ve got news. Season 4 of #BloodAndWater is officially in production!"

The post features Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Leroy Panashe, Mekaila Mathys, Thabang Molaba, and Natasha Thahane, all on set.

News of the new season comes over six months after the show's third season premiered to a raving reviews.

The third season aired on November 25, 2022 with the relentless Puleng Khumalo (Qamata), Fikile Bhele aka Fiks (Ngema), Karabo ‘KB’ Molapo (Molaba), Nwabisa Bhele (Xolile Tshabalala), and Wade Daniels (Dillon Windvogel).

Sandi Schultz, Aro Greeff, Gretel Fincham, Odwa Gwanya, Patrick Mofokeng, Gail Mabalane, and Cindy Mahlangu also made appearances.

Blood and Water is regarded as one of the most globally successful African originals on Netflix since it premiered in May 2020.

'Blood and Water' season 4 is officially in the works

