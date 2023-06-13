'Blood and Water' season 4 is officially in the works

The streaming giant confirmed principal photography of a brand new season on Tuesday, May 13, 2023 via its South African Istagram page.

NetflixSA announced, "Pssst, come a little closer. I’ve got news. Season 4 of #BloodAndWater is officially in production!"

The post features Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Leroy Panashe, Mekaila Mathys, Thabang Molaba, and Natasha Thahane, all on set.

News of the new season comes over six months after the show's third season premiered to a raving reviews.

The third season aired on November 25, 2022 with the relentless Puleng Khumalo (Qamata), Fikile Bhele aka Fiks (Ngema), Karabo ‘KB’ Molapo (Molaba), Nwabisa Bhele (Xolile Tshabalala), and Wade Daniels (Dillon Windvogel).

Sandi Schultz, Aro Greeff, Gretel Fincham, Odwa Gwanya, Patrick Mofokeng, Gail Mabalane, and Cindy Mahlangu also made appearances.

