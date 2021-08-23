According to Netflix, the new season promises unlikely alliances, more plot twists as the "Parkhurst clan up the ante on their quest for the truth".

Recall that the streaming platform confirmed the renewal of the show in June 2020 with a viral video of the series' cast and director.

Starring Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Thabang Molaba, the Nosipho Dumisa directed teen drama series follows the story of Puleng Khumalo (Qamata), a teenager who transfers to the same high school as a girl she suspects is her sister who was abducted at birth. The series also stars Gail Mabalene, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Xolile Tshabalala, Cindy Mahlangu with Nasty C making a guest appearance.

'Blood and Water' premiered to instant acclaim in May 2020.