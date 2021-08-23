RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix confirms 'Blood and Water' season 2 release [Teaser]

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new season will premiere on the streamer in September.

'Blood and Water' post [Netflix]

Netflix has confirmed that the second season of its acclaimed teen drama 'Blood and Water' will premiere on September 24, 2021.

Recommended articles

According to Netflix, the new season promises unlikely alliances, more plot twists as the "Parkhurst clan up the ante on their quest for the truth".

Recall that the streaming platform confirmed the renewal of the show in June 2020 with a viral video of the series' cast and director.

Starring Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Thabang Molaba, the Nosipho Dumisa directed teen drama series follows the story of Puleng Khumalo (Qamata), a teenager who transfers to the same high school as a girl she suspects is her sister who was abducted at birth. The series also stars Gail Mabalene, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Xolile Tshabalala, Cindy Mahlangu with Nasty C making a guest appearance.

'Blood and Water' premiered to instant acclaim in May 2020.

Watch the teaser:

Blood & Water Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wolverine is now an obsessed lover In Reminiscence

Netflix confirms 'Blood and Water' season 2 release [Teaser]

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to allegation of sleeping with Nollywood actress

BBNaija's Dorathy accuses EFCC of breaking into her home

Annette: A musical masterpiece!

'I have a handsome man by my side who loves me' - BBNaija's Mercy Eke

Tiwa Savage shares emotional video of Brandy crying after recording her verse on 'Somebody's Son'

Veteran singer Mike Okri contracts coronavirus despite full vaccination

One year post-release, Adekunle Gold's 'Afro Pop Vol. 1' hits over 220 million streams, as singer embarks on US tour