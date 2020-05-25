Nollywood filmmaker, Blessing Egbe took to Twitter to call out the makers of Africa Magic's 'My Flatmates'.

According to Egbe, the series' writers recreated ideas from her 2018 series, 'She Drives Me Nuts'. In the controversial tweet shared on May 24, 2020 Egbe took a jab at the writers of the Kayode Peters produced comedy series.

"Do the writers lack content and Have resorted to copying existing works or we just happen to write same things," Egbe shared.

Egbe's 2018 series follows the riveting story of a newly married couple who struggle with trust and other first-time couple trials. It stars AMVCA nominee Uzor Arukwe and Lucy Ameh.