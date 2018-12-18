Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Crazy Rich Asians have made the 2019 Oscar shortlist.

On Monday, December 17, 2018, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the shortlists for nine Oscar categories.

Three of the unveiled categories had Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Crazy Rich Asians shortlisted for the final nominees.

Academy members, which include Femi Odugbemi and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, will chose nominees in each of the categories ahead of the nominees unveil on January 22, 2019.

According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, this is the first time the Academy has released all of its shortlists on the same day.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards ceremony is set for Sunday, February. 24, and will air live on ABC.

Here are the unveiled shortlisted categories

Best Documentary Feature

Charm City

Communion

﻿Crime + Punishment﻿

﻿Dark Money﻿

﻿The Distant Barking of Dogs﻿

﻿Free Solo﻿

﻿Hale County This Morning, This Evening﻿

﻿Minding the Gap﻿

﻿Of Fathers and Sons﻿

﻿On Her Shoulders﻿

﻿RBG﻿

﻿Shirkers﻿

The Silence of Others

﻿Three Identical Strangers﻿

﻿Won’t You Be My Neighbor?﻿

Best Documentary Short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

Best Foreign-Language Film

Colombia, ﻿'Birds of Passage﻿'

Denmark, ﻿'The Guilty﻿'

Germany, ﻿'Never Look Away﻿'

Japan, ﻿'Shoplifters﻿'

Kazakhstan, 'Ayka'

Lebanon, ﻿'Capernaum'﻿

Mexico, ﻿'Roma﻿'

Poland, ﻿'Cold War﻿'

South Korea, ﻿'Burning﻿'

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

﻿Black Panther﻿

﻿Bohemian Rhapsody﻿

﻿Border﻿

﻿Mary Queen of Scots﻿

﻿Stan & Ollie﻿

﻿Suspiria﻿

﻿Vice﻿

Best Original Score

﻿Annihilation﻿

﻿Avengers: Infinity War﻿

﻿The Ballad of Buster Scruggs﻿

﻿Black Panther﻿

﻿BlacKkKlansman﻿

﻿Crazy Rich Asians﻿

﻿The Death of Stalin﻿

﻿Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald﻿

﻿First Man﻿

﻿If Beale Street Could Talk﻿

﻿Isle of Dogs﻿

﻿Mary Poppins Returns﻿

﻿A Quiet Place﻿

﻿Ready Player One﻿

﻿Vice﻿

Best Animated Short

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pepe le Morse

Weekends

Best Original Song

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy

“All the Stars” from Black Panther

“Revelation” from Boy Erased

“Girl in the Movies” from Dumplin'

“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet

“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

“Suspirium” from Suspiria

“The Big Unknown” from Widows

Best Live-Action Short

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

Best Visual Effect

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen