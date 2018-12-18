Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Crazy Rich Asians have made the 2019 Oscar shortlist.
On Monday, December 17, 2018, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the shortlists for nine Oscar categories.
Three of the unveiled categories had Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Crazy Rich Asians shortlisted for the final nominees.
Academy members, which include Femi Odugbemi and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, will chose nominees in each of the categories ahead of the nominees unveil on January 22, 2019.
According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, this is the first time the Academy has released all of its shortlists on the same day.
The 91st Annual Academy Awards ceremony is set for Sunday, February. 24, and will air live on ABC.
Here are the unveiled shortlisted categories
Best Documentary Feature
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Best Documentary Short
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
Best Foreign-Language Film
Colombia, 'Birds of Passage'
Denmark, 'The Guilty'
Germany, 'Never Look Away'
Japan, 'Shoplifters'
Kazakhstan, 'Ayka'
Lebanon, 'Capernaum'
Mexico, 'Roma'
Poland, 'Cold War'
South Korea, 'Burning'
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
Best Original Score
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
Best Animated Short
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pepe le Morse
Weekends
Best Original Song
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy
“All the Stars” from Black Panther
“Revelation” from Boy Erased
“Girl in the Movies” from Dumplin'
“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet
“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
“Suspirium” from Suspiria
“The Big Unknown” from Widows
Best Live-Action Short
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
Best Visual Effect
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen