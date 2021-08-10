Obi Emelonye has debuted the official trailer for his new movie , an action thriller titled 'Black Mail'.
Watch OC Ukeje in the official trailer for Obi Emelonye's 'Black Mail'
O.C. Ukeje plays lead in the forthcoming action thriller.
Starring AMAA winner OC Ukeje in the lead role, the thriller will explore themes of data protection and cyber security in an increasingly internet reliant world.
The story is based on Chinda (Ukeje), a renowned London-based actor who gets entangled in a sextortion case. 'Black Mail' was reportedly filmed in the United Kingdom in 2020.
Release details for the thriller are currently under wraps as the filmmaker recently announced the premiere of another production 'The Oratory' , an inspirational film based on the Salesians of Don Bosco, a Catholic order dedicated to the service of young, disadvantaged people.
Watch the trailer:
