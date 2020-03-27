Lovers of popular American comedy series 'Black-ish' and its spin-offs 'Grown-ish' and 'Mixed-ish' now have yet another Kenya Barris created sitcom.

The upcoming single camera sitcom is set to premiere on Netflix on April 17,2020 and stars both Barris and Rashida Jones.

Barris raised a few brows a few months back with the announcement of the family sitcom which was originally titled 'Black Excellence'. The producer was accused of struggling with colourism after he unveiled an all light skinned cast for the production.

The new series will be Barris' Netflix debut since signing $100 million multi-year deal in 2018.

Watch the trailer: