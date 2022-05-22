'Biyi Alexander releases teaser for his short film 'ANTISTROFI'

The synopsis for the short film reads: On his hunt for the mysterious man who raped and murdered his sister, Deji, a thug with ADHD, gets caught in a deadly game linked to the suspected killer

Antisrofi was shot in November 2020 but due to some budget constraints and lack of editing facility and resources, the post-production lasted for about a year and a half, and finally wrapped with help from Guguru Studios.

The film, featuring award-winning actors like Jumoke Odetola, Alvin Abayomi and Timilehin Ojeola, Is currently in festival run and will premiere in September.

Even though ‘Biyi studied and works in Nollywood, he has argued that his style is very distinct to the industry's because he uses unconventional approaches in directing his works, and we expect to see that in the execution of his official short film debut ‘ANTISTROFI.’

Watch teaser here: