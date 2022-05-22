RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Biyi Alexander releases teaser for his short film 'ANTISTROFI'

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal

After two years, Filmmaker 'Biyi Alexander has unveiled the teaser for his upcoming short film 'ANTISTROFI'.

Jumoke Odetola
Jumoke Odetola

Co-Executive produced by Sheriff Olabiyi and Executive produced by Olawale “Obama” Olajide and Michael “Popson” Popoola, the film was written, produced, directed, edited, subtitled, scored and VFX by the filmmaker himself under his filmmaking pseudonym Biyi Alexander.

Recommended articles

The synopsis for the short film reads: On his hunt for the mysterious man who raped and murdered his sister, Deji, a thug with ADHD, gets caught in a deadly game linked to the suspected killer

Antisrofi was shot in November 2020 but due to some budget constraints and lack of editing facility and resources, the post-production lasted for about a year and a half, and finally wrapped with help from Guguru Studios.

The film, featuring award-winning actors like Jumoke Odetola, Alvin Abayomi and Timilehin Ojeola, Is currently in festival run and will premiere in September.

Even though ‘Biyi studied and works in Nollywood, he has argued that his style is very distinct to the industry's because he uses unconventional approaches in directing his works, and we expect to see that in the execution of his official short film debut ‘ANTISTROFI.’

Watch teaser here:

https://twitter.com/biyialexander/status/1528276798538231808?s=21&t=M9MUSMZHRvPi2GCHncAF_g

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Biyi Alexander releases teaser for his short film 'ANTISTROFI'

'Biyi Alexander releases teaser for his short film 'ANTISTROFI'

New video shows Wizkid, Ayra Starr jamming to a song in the studio

New video shows Wizkid, Ayra Starr jamming to a song in the studio

Is Netflix really Nollywood's messiah?[Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Is Netflix really Nollywood's messiah?[Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife apologises for laughing after troll mocked his new wife

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife apologises for laughing after troll mocked his new wife

4 Nigerian film festivals to attend in 2022

4 Nigerian film festivals to attend in 2022

5 widely talked about Nollywood stars since the start of the decade

5 widely talked about Nollywood stars since the start of the decade

KAP Film and Television Academy graduates 1st set of trainees

KAP Film and Television Academy graduates 1st set of trainees

10 must see documentaries now streaming on Showmax

10 must see documentaries now streaming on Showmax

Zadok vs. Progress: Who will win Nigerian Idol Season 7?

Zadok vs. Progress: Who will win Nigerian Idol Season 7?

Trending

5 films you should have seen as a die-hard Nollywood fan

76

BBNaija season 7 auditions are officially open!

Big Brother Naija season 7 announced [Instagram/@bigbrothernaija]

Femi Adebayo's 'King of Thieves' grosses over N250 million in box office

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

Teniola Aladese [Instagram/theteniola]