Biodun Stephen (Picture Perfect, 2017) is set to release a brand new family comedy drama film titled 'The Kujus'.

The TMPL Motion Pictures' production follows the eccentric members of a dysfunctional family and stars Bisola Aiyeola who doubles as co-producer, Femi Jacobs, Kunle Remi, Ronke Odusanya, Bimbo Ademoye, Timini Egbuson, Sophia Alakija and MC Lively.

Watch the teaser:

The upcoming comedy will premiere in theatres nationwide from November 27, 2020.