‘Joba,’ a faith-based movie, announces Biodun Stephen’s return to the cinema after her blockbuster, ‘Picture Perfect’ starring Bolanle Ninalowo, Bisola Aiyeola and Mary Remmy Njoku.

‘Joba’ features Blossom Chukwujekwu, Enado Odigie, Chris Ihuewa, Ronke Ojo, Christine Osifuye.

With a movie like ‘Picture Perfect’ in her archive as the producer, Stephen says ‘Joba’ is a divine story that remains one of her best in a long time.

ALSO READ: Biodun Stephen is a consistent genius in romantic comedy storytelling

“I’m very excited and happy about the movie because it’s a very special movie for me. I will say the project is divine. I listened to a song featuring Tope Alabi and I must have listened to the song over 52 times while driving and when I got home, I knew I had to write something about it. I wrote it and without editing or reading, I finished and went to bed. When I woke up the next morning to read the story, I was amazed, so much that I didn’t believe I could have written it.

“So, after writing the story, I just shared it with my social media fans and that was it. I had moved on only for me to get a DM from a Nigerian, who is also a gospel singer reaching out to me and requesting for the cost and logistics to be part of making the project a reality.

“The journey has been ordained from writing to producing. I remember we didn’t have money to call Blossom but when I sent the script to him and told him I don’t have money, he called me back to say, Biodun, you know what, I just want to be a part of this project and it’s amazing how so many people have been reaching out,” she told pulse in an exclusive chat.

Written, directed and produced by Biodun Stephens, ‘Joba’ has Christine Osifuye and Biodun Stephens as executive producers.

Earlier in 2019, Biodun Stephens directed movie, 'Let Karma' was in the cinema.