Biodun Stephen’s faith based film ‘Joba’ lands Amazon Prime release

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Biodun Stephen’s acclaimed 2019 film ‘Joba’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime video.

The hit faith based film launched alongside nearly 20 new titles licensed to the streamer through Bluepictures distribution.

Starring Blossom Chukwujekwu and Enadio Odigie, Ronke Ojo, Chris Ihuewa, and Christine Osifuye, ‘Joba’ follows a Christian couple. When all fingers point to the husband as the cause of their childlessness, He must protect his wife who is on a suicide mission whilst managing to keep the faith.

The film is written, directed and co-produced by Stephen with Christine Osifuye as co-producer.

Following it’s theatrical run in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, the movie temporarily premiered on YouTube then took a tour including a BBNaija premiere.

Watch the trailer:

