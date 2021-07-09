RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Biodun Stephen shares teaser poster for new romcom 'A Simple Lie'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film is co-produced by Stephen's Shutterspeed Projects and Dwade Production.

Biodun Stephen

'Breaded Life' director, Biodun Stephen has announced her latest project, a romantic comedy titled 'A Simple Lie'.

The forthcoming production is in collaboration with co-producers of 'Breaded Life', Stephen's top grossing film.

ALSO READ: David Oyelowo talks first time directing in 'The Water Man' [Pulse Interview]

According to the director, pre-production has been ongoing for a while with filming anticipated to commence soon.

"I am excited to announce @shutter_speed_projects & @dwadeproduction are teaming up again!! We've been prepping this for some time and yes we ready to roll Cam! This one is called #ASimpleLie. It's hot, it's sexy and definitely dripping juiceeeee, with a dash of funny; plus your favs are on this one. Coming to the Big Screens soon," the filmmaker wrote.

Stephen also unveiled the cast which include Bisola Aiyeola, Emmanuel Ikubese, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kie Kie Adeaga and Kachi Nnochiri.

