Stephen held the screening for a selected audience that includes media, actors, and associates.

‘Joba’s media screening was attended by Biodun Stephen, alongside casts like Blossom Chukwujekwu, Enado Odigie, Chris Iheuwa, and co-producer, Christine Osifuye. Other celebrities that attended the screening include Bisola Aiyeola, Woli Arole, Gospel Singer Psalmos, and Senior Pastor of Christ Livingspring Apostolic Church (CLAM) Wole Oladiyun.

Stephen disclosed that the reaction of attendees after screening the movie shows that it’s well received.

“I am happy the movie was well received. It is a faith-based movie that was inspired by a spirit filled song and I can say everything about the movie remains divine,” Stephen said.

Speaking at the screening, Enado Odigie, who plays the lead female character said the role was overwhelming. “I can tell you that this is one character that was overwhelming because the character was sad a lot of time and if you are not sad as a person, sadness can be a big deal and tiring. The movie was mentally, physically and emotionally draining.”

Stephen tells a very gripping and emotional journey of a young Christian couple battling between their marriage and faith. The faith of the couple is tried, especially when all fingers are pointed to the husband as the cause of their troubles. He must protect his wife who is on the verge of insanity, whilst still managing to keep his faith.