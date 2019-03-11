Filmmaker, Biodun Stephen has released the official trailer for her new feature film, 'Joba.'

The one minute long trailer shows the agony of a couple who has issues with child bearing.

A faith-based movie, 'Joba' which announced Stephens return to the cinema, features Blossom Chukwujekwu, Enado Odigie, Chris Ihuewa, Ronke Ojo, and Christine Osifuye.

Stephen and Christine Osifuye are executive producers of the movie; the duo had put in their best to make the movie.

Earlier in 2019, Stephens directed a movie, Let Karma that was in the cinema.

Stephen is a Nigerian film director, writer and producer, who has written so many movies including 'Visit,' 'Picture Perfect.'

The filmmaker who is a specialist in romantic drama and comedy, received two nominations at 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.