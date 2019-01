The movie is scheduled for cinema release on January 15, 2019.

Written, produced and directed by Willis Ikedum, 'Baby Steps' also features Segun Arinz and Mudiaga Ogheneovo.

Baby Steps tells the story of a casanova who wakes up one morning and finds a baby at his doorstep. He must juggle work and lifestyle with being an emergency father. What he doesn't know is that, the culprit is on a mission to making him a better man, a good father and a responsible husband.