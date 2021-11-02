RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Bimbo Ademoye, Uzor Arukwe to star in new dark comedy 'Omoge Suzzy'

The comedy is written by Xavier Ighorodje and produced by Chichi Nworah.

Bimbo Ademoye and Uzor Arukwe to star in 'Omoge Suzzy'
Principal photography has kicked off for Giant Creative Studios' latest production, a dark comedy titled 'Omoge Suzzy'.

Directed by Biodun Stephen, the forthcoming film is set on a story by Yinka Ogun and scripted by Xavier Ighorodje. It follows the story of a hooker who is forced to embark on a journey with her sworn enemy.

Star actress, Bimbo Ademoye stars in the lead role in the film as Suzzy alongside Uzor Arukwe as Pastor Atinga, Toyin Abraham as Alhaja, Ninolowo Bolanle as Gori, comedians Mr Macaroni as Sir Theophilus and Broda Shaggi as Ajadi.

'Omoge Suzzy' production comes months after filming wrapped up for the studio's highly anticipated limited series 'Shanty Town' directed by 'Ratnik' director Dimeji Ajibola.

A first-look at the crime thriller scripted by Ighorodje and Donald Tombia debuted in October with reports of its release in the works.

