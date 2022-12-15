ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Big Brother Titans': Nigerians and South Africans to battle for $100k in new show

Inemesit Udodiong

The new show is a special fusion of Nigerian and South African contestants.

‘Big Brother Titans’
‘Big Brother Titans’

Multichoice is adding a new show to the popular 'Big Brother' franchise called 'Big Brother Titans.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A collaboration between Nigeria and South Africa, this forthcoming season will feature housemates from both countries with Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as co-hosts.

Set to hold in South Africa, this 2023 edition will be a mix of BBNaija and Big Brother Mzansi of South Africa.

Announcing the show at a press conference today, December 15, 2022, the CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, “The ‘Big Brother Titans’ is a special edition of the widely loved Big Brother show. This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena— BBNaija and BB Mzansi. We are bringing housemates from two giant nations— Nigeria and South Africa, under one roof, to give African entertainment audiences a show of intense drama like never before. We are telling our audience to be ready for the biggest takeover on TV starting from January 15. It promises an abundance of Nigerian and South African swag, banter, romance, and everything in between."

On what to expect, he disclosed that the BBTitans edition will run for 72 days, and the winner will go home with a prize of $100,000 cash (over N50,000 million).

In his words, “This is a meeting of the Titans, and the winner will take home a sum of $100,000 cash and other amazing prizes. As usual, the viewers on DStv and GOtv will be able to vote and keep their favourite housemates on the show. The winner will also be determined by viewers’ votes across Africa after 72 days.”

BBTitans will premiere on January 15, 2023 from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family.

The show will also be available to stream on Showmax. Fans of BBNaija and BBMzansi in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and 45 countries in Sub Saharan Africa can follow the drama 24/7 on the streaming service.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9ice's 'Gongo Aso' and Styl Plus' 'Olufunmi' among most streamed songs of the 2000 on Spotify Nigeria

9ice's 'Gongo Aso' and Styl Plus' 'Olufunmi' among most streamed songs of the 2000 on Spotify Nigeria

'In December 2021, I begged to perform at two shows...In 2022, I wake up everyday to alert for shows,' Iyanya shares

'In December 2021, I begged to perform at two shows...In 2022, I wake up everyday to alert for shows,' Iyanya shares

'Big Brother Titans': Nigerians and South Africans to battle for $100k in new show

'Big Brother Titans': Nigerians and South Africans to battle for $100k in new show

Tunde Kelani bags honorary doctorate degree

Tunde Kelani bags honorary doctorate degree

Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

'Superman’: Henry Cavill confirms his exit as the man of steel

'Superman’: Henry Cavill confirms his exit as the man of steel

David Oyelowo set to produce 'Biafra' limited series with BBC

David Oyelowo set to produce 'Biafra' limited series with BBC

Top 10 EPs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 EPs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Sammie Okposo: Ali Baba, AY, Tope Alabi, and others pay tribute at the late singer's praise party

Sammie Okposo: Ali Baba, AY, Tope Alabi, and others pay tribute at the late singer's praise party

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Isoken movie poster

10 great Nollywood romance you should add to your must watch list

Netflix Far From Home series

Watch the official teaser for Netflix’s 'Far From Home'

Bolanle Ninalowo plays the bad guy in Netflix’s 'Far From Home'

'Far From Home': Bolanle Ninalowo on playing the bad guy in Netflix’s new series

___7399667___2017___10___1___0___october+1+kunle+afolayan+movie

9 political Nollywood movies you should watch today