'Big Brother Titans': Nigerians and South Africans to battle for $100k in new show

A collaboration between Nigeria and South Africa, this forthcoming season will feature housemates from both countries with Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as co-hosts.

Set to hold in South Africa, this 2023 edition will be a mix of BBNaija and Big Brother Mzansi of South Africa.

Announcing the show at a press conference today, December 15, 2022, the CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, “The ‘Big Brother Titans’ is a special edition of the widely loved Big Brother show. This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena— BBNaija and BB Mzansi. We are bringing housemates from two giant nations— Nigeria and South Africa, under one roof, to give African entertainment audiences a show of intense drama like never before. We are telling our audience to be ready for the biggest takeover on TV starting from January 15. It promises an abundance of Nigerian and South African swag, banter, romance, and everything in between."

On what to expect, he disclosed that the BBTitans edition will run for 72 days, and the winner will go home with a prize of $100,000 cash (over N50,000 million).

In his words, “This is a meeting of the Titans, and the winner will take home a sum of $100,000 cash and other amazing prizes. As usual, the viewers on DStv and GOtv will be able to vote and keep their favourite housemates on the show. The winner will also be determined by viewers’ votes across Africa after 72 days.”

BBTitans will premiere on January 15, 2023 from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family.