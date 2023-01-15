ADVERTISEMENT
Big Brother Titans begins today

#FeatureByMultiChoice: The maiden edition of Africa’s most anticipated reality TV show, Big Brother Titans, will commence today, live on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

According to the Executive Head, Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, the show will entertain the audience with 10 weeks of undiluted entertainment from the Big Brother Titans’ house.

This edition of Big Brother Titans will hold in South Africa, with BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and BB Mzansi host, Lawrence Maleka as co-hosts.

BBTitans is rated 18. Viewers are expected to see favorite segments of Big Brother's house, including dairy sections, arena games, Saturday night parties, and daily tasks. Shower hour and other obscene scenes will be censored.

The last man or woman standing will walk away with 100,000 dollars and other mouthwatering prizes. Big Brother Titans is proudly sponsored by Flutterwave, Bamboo, and Lotto Star.

Viewers across the continent will also be able to keep their favourite housemates on the show through the voting options available on Africa Magic website, MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

Big Brother Titans will air on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29. Subscribe to DStv and GOtv to stay connected. Download the MyDStvApp or MyGOtvApp to reconnect, stay connected, or upgrade your subscription or dial *288# for self-service options, fix error codes, and subscribe.

Big Brother Titans will also be available to stream on Showmax. Fans of BBNaija and BBMzansi in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and 45 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa can follow the drama 24/7 on the streaming service.

Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #BBTitans. For more information, visit http://mnet.tv/bigbrothertitans.

