Big Brother is in Nigeria and he's hosting a 'Diary Session' today.

The Diary Session is billed to take place at an exclusive location in Lagos on Tuesday, January 15, 2018.

ALSO READ: Biggie dissolves old pairing, here's how the housemates have been paired

Big Brother is known for antics, surprises, unbelievable tasks and listening to the plights and issues of the housemates during their Diary Sessions.

The Diary Session is an integral part of the reality TV show where housemates converse with Big Brother on their tasks, events, activities, or observations while in the Big Brother House.

Big Brother is the mystery personality, whose face or identity is unknown but his voice has remained synonymous with every edition of the Big Brother Naija.

From Katung Aduwak to Efe Ejaba, Bisola Aiyeola, TBoss, Kemen, Cee C, Nina, Bam bam, Teddy A, Tobi, and Miracle, the ex-housemates of Big Brother Naija have tasted the good and bad side of Big Brother.