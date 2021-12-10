RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Big Brother Africa set to return after a 7-year hiatus

The show tagged Big Brother Mzansi is set to launch in 2022.

MultiChoice' South African TV network Mzansi Magic has announced the return of classic reality television show 'Big Brother Africa' after a seven-year hiatus.

According to new reports, casting has begun in earnest for the show tagged 'Big Brother Mzansi' and produced by Randburg-based Red Pepper Pictures (same producers of the Nigerian edition of the show).

Confirming the forthcoming show, M-Net's Executive Head of Programming, Nomsa Philiso said: "This year marks 20 years since the very first Big Brother on MultiChoice’s M-Net and we are excited to celebrate this milestone by commissioning a new Big Brother season, which will be housed under our Mzansi Magic stable.”

“This is a show that has always delivered top ratings and entertainment value, and our viewer and advertising partners can look forward to a stellar season of Big Brother.”

The last season of the show aired in 2015 with Ace Khumalo and Ntombi Tshabalala emerging winners.

Prior to its hiatus, the show hosted in South Africa saw contestants from 12 African countries including Nigeria and saw the rise to fame of quite a number of celebrated media personalities across the continent,

