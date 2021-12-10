Big Brother Africa set to return after a 7-year hiatus

According to new reports, casting has begun in earnest for the show tagged 'Big Brother Mzansi' and produced by Randburg-based Red Pepper Pictures (same producers of the Nigerian edition of the show).

Confirming the forthcoming show, M-Net's Executive Head of Programming, Nomsa Philiso said: "This year marks 20 years since the very first Big Brother on MultiChoice’s M-Net and we are excited to celebrate this milestone by commissioning a new Big Brother season, which will be housed under our Mzansi Magic stable.”

“This is a show that has always delivered top ratings and entertainment value, and our viewer and advertising partners can look forward to a stellar season of Big Brother.”

The last season of the show aired in 2015 with Ace Khumalo and Ntombi Tshabalala emerging winners.