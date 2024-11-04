Beyond the Paycheck: How to monetise skills in the film industry

Workers in the film and TV industry are part of an exciting sector that allows for creative expression and offers a range of opportunities.

However, the business can be volatile and is often characterized by short-term, freelance contracts. Initiatives like the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) play a crucial role in equipping creatives with the skills needed to thrive, offering training and resources to help professionals turn their passion into sustainable income.

Here are eight ways film workers can turn their skills into consistent income and ensure their longevity in the industry:

1. Constant Learning

Whether you graduate from a university, media college, or industry training institution, your qualification quickly becomes secondary to your actual skill set.

It's essential to keep learning and stay updated with industry trends by taking short courses, attending workshops, and participating in focused masterclasses.

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) offers a variety of masterclasses across Africa, providing access to world-class training designed to keep skills relevant and in demand. MTF also focuses on nurturing emerging talent and equipping them with the knowledge needed to succeed in the industry.

2. Networking

As a professional, your value is as much about your relationships as your abilities. Build and maintain a strong professional network. Get to know your colleagues and keep in touch even when you’re not working together. Strengthen your online presence by updating your social media profiles, websites, and other platforms with your latest work and projects.

MultiChoice Talent Factory also provides networking platforms, helping to connect creatives and opening doors to collaboration opportunities across Africa.

3. Side Gigs

In today’s industry, not every employer will expect exclusivity. Most film and TV professionals work on multiple projects simultaneously, maintaining relationships with various clients. Keep several lines in the water, actively seeking extra freelance gigs. These can help make ends meet and may lead to bigger opportunities in the future.

4. Think Beyond Your Region

The flexibility of remote work has erased geographical boundaries, allowing you to pursue opportunities far from your local area.

Explore markets in other regions or countries. With favorable exchange rates, your fees may be attractive to international clients. This strategy can broaden your horizons and significantly impact your income potential.

5. Transcend Your Sector

The skills acquired in film and TV can apply to many other sectors, such as social media, corporate communications, public relations, music, and marketing.

Look for opportunities in these booming industries, especially when the traditional TV sector quiets down.

6. Share Your Skills

Teaching, tutoring, coaching, and training others is a valuable way to monetize your expertise. You can coach aspiring film professionals, sharing insights from your experiences. Coaching or tutoring requires little equipment, and you’ll be surprised at how much aspiring film workers appreciate your insights. Try to create a small course or an e-learning module that you can reuse with different students.

7. Personal Projects

While most projects come from TV and film companies, opportunities also exist on a personal level, like creating a documentary about a person or notable event or developing press packages for artists or writers. People passionate about their stories are often willing to invest in having them told well.

8. Start a Company

Starting your own business can unlock exciting new opportunities. Collaborate with fellow professionals, pitch for projects, and secure financing when needed. Establishing your own company can transform your career path and grant you greater creative freedom. To date, thirty MultiChoice Talent Factory alumni have launched their own production houses, creating employment and making significant contributions to the economy.

MultiChoice Talent Factory continues to empower creatives, providing resources to learn, network, and grow their careers beyond just earning a paycheck. Film professionals possess a wide range of adaptable skills, much like a versatile Swiss Army knife. So, get out there, market yourself, and think big!

---