Beverly Naya and Femi Adebayo have featured in Airebamen Maureen Irene aka Bami Gregs’ new movie, ‘Jumbled’.

Gregs made her debut as a movie producer with the movie which features a blend of thespians that include Wale Ojo, Lilian Esoro, Kenneth Okoli and Frankincense Eche-Ben.

Directed by Saheed Apanpa, ‘Jumbled’ also features Nollywood veteran, Eucharia Anunobi.

Speaking on the choice of cast for the movie, the debutant producer, Gregs said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better cast for the movie ‘Jumbled’. It’s a blend of the old and new Nollywood practitioners. It took me a lot of time to get my cast together. My crew members are amazing too. The director made everything easy for me. He is great and knows his onion.”

On how she came about the story, Gregs said it took two years to put the script together.

“This movie script is a product of over two years. I kept going back, readjusting it until I felt it was good enough to be produced by me. I’ll say it’s kind of a real-life story that almost happened to me but I became very creative about it and decided to turn it into a cinema movie,” she said.

‘Jumbled’ tells the story of a young girl in her early thirties who keeps having her heart broken until she finally meets the perfect man, only to find out he may just be the worst of them all.