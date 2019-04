Effah will be playing the role of Hauwa in the movie that is currently being shot in different parts of Lagos, Nigeria.

The actress will be playing the lead role in the movie which will also see her speaking a little Hausa language.

Also featured in the movie are Segun Arinze, Kalu Ikeagwu, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Eddie Watson, Ashley Blessing, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Amina Ndim, Merrit Okonta, Monica Friday, and Abubakar Yakubu.

Directed by Andy Boyo, the movie is produced by Ashley Blessing.