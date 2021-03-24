Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah has revealed that she will now be addressed as Grace-Charis Bassey Effah.

Confirming the new development, the actress held an Instagram live chat where she revealed that though her last name remains unchanged, she has opted to change her first and middle name. She, however, did not reveal what prompted the change.

“I, formerly know as Belinda Uyu Effah, now wish to be known as Grace-Charis Bassey Effah. All former documents remain valid. General public please take note,” Effah also shared via Instagram post.

The actress further disclosed that the name change occurred last year but she only recently decided to make it public, coinciding with the unveiling of her new business name.

Effah joins the list of actors who have changed their official names in recent times. Recall Toyin Abraham announced a change of name back in 2017.