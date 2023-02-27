BBTitans: Lawrence shakes tables during eviction show

Representing his Nigerian co-host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who is away this weekend, Lawrence Maleka held down the fort by asking some questions that left the housemates tongue-tied.

After a few introductions on stage, the South African media personality crossed over into the house and asked the housemates about their love affairs and possible relationships.

Starting with Nelisa, he asked if her HoH stint had helped as a distraction from Thabang and she responded in the affirmative. However, Thabang said things weren’t settled when asked about his relationship with her, then danced around the question without giving anything concrete when asked about his "special friend" outside the house.

Next, Lawrence faced Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii, who confirmed that there was indeed an element of love in their relationship.

The table shaking continued when Lawrence asked Olivia about one of her sessions with her gossip sisters Nana and Yvonne. After affirming that she was friends with Blue Aiva, Lawrence asked her why she told her gossip sisters about Ipeleng and Tsatsii not liking Blue Aiva instead of telling Blue Aiva herself. Olivia, however, denied this outright saying she would remember if she had such a conversation.

Lawrence broke the table when he asked Yemi Cregx about being open to mending fences with Miracle OP.