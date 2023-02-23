ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Are the housemates turning a new leaf?

Babatunde Lawal

Team Yelisa for president, no?

Are the housemates changing [DSTV-BBTITANS]

It seems the housemates are changing their ways and becoming more in tune with the rules of Big Brother.

Biggie has in the past called out housemates for breaking the house rules to the point where they lost their wager.

From all indications, the housemates are determined to win today's wager presentation, and Yelisa has been putting pressure on them and reprimanding them for not doing their jobs since they were named the new Heads of House.

Last week, they lost their Valentine-themed presentation due to a lack of adherence to Biggie's instructions.

The housemates raised the bar on cleaning after their morning workout for the first time. Before delivering directions for the day's chores, Nelisa strolled around the house to make sure that everyone had made their beds.

Yemi, Ebubu, and Blaqboi cleaned the carpets on their own, and Khosi went above and beyond by helping her guy Yemi sweep the entire house.

Blue took the initiative to clean the couches in the garden area, and Miracle OP and Justin collaborated in the kitchen to prepare meals for the housemates.

The cleaning wasn't done by all of the roommates; Yvonne, Juicy Jay, Ipeleng, Olivia, and Nana slept through breakfast and the morning while Thabang and Tsatsii talked about their possible relationship outside of the house.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

