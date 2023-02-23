'BBTitans': Are the housemates turning a new leaf?

Biggie has in the past called out housemates for breaking the house rules to the point where they lost their wager.

From all indications, the housemates are determined to win today's wager presentation, and Yelisa has been putting pressure on them and reprimanding them for not doing their jobs since they were named the new Heads of House.

Last week, they lost their Valentine-themed presentation due to a lack of adherence to Biggie's instructions.

The housemates raised the bar on cleaning after their morning workout for the first time. Before delivering directions for the day's chores, Nelisa strolled around the house to make sure that everyone had made their beds.

Yemi, Ebubu, and Blaqboi cleaned the carpets on their own, and Khosi went above and beyond by helping her guy Yemi sweep the entire house.

Blue took the initiative to clean the couches in the garden area, and Miracle OP and Justin collaborated in the kitchen to prepare meals for the housemates.

