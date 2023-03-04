As the DJ got on the wheels of steel, the BBTitans housemates brought the best energy to the Saturday night party.
BBTitan: This saturday night party is just vibes...
Saturday night this week had a little bit of everything. What's a party without getting wild?
Here are some of the important highlights from the party:
Khosi is the talk of the town
This housemate's name has been on everyone's lips since the start of the show, but mostly because of her involvement with Yemi, but tonight she was the center of attention because of the vibes and charisma she brought to the dance floor, and we love it for her.
Kaniva pair giving us hot hot
Since moving on from Yemi, Blue Aiva has been steadily on the decline, but this party brought out the Blue Aiva we missed. She partied hard with her partner Kanaga Jr. in her Ayra Starr-inspired skirt. They did an interesting choreographed dance that got everyone wilding.
Yemi, the King of the Dance Floor
As usual, Yemi brought his unmatched energy to the dance floor and served us back to back with interesting moves and, of course, the electrifying energy.
Thabang, Olivia, and the party steppers
While giving interesting dance moves is a trademark of Thabang, Olivia came out of her shell and dished out exciting moves that got everyone interested. It appears the housemate is involved in this party.
Groovy Juicy Jay
Juicy Jay had fun to the optimum level; this housemate was in the zone from start to finish. He did not hesitate to serve premium dance moves, facial expressions, and vibes as he took to the dance floor and made it his own.
