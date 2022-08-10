BBNaija's Kess loses son

"The past weeks have been most trying for the family of Adjepkovu. We are saddened by the loss of Kess's son through miscarriage but we are comforted by the well wishes and kind thoughts of friends around," the statement reads.

"Special regards to the wife for being strong and courageous through the whole experience. The family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss, but we want to reiterate that the wife is in perfect conditions as it happened weeks ago, the family collectively decided now is the right time to announce the news."

While the level two housemate is presumably unaware of the loss, during his diary session earlier today, he opened up with Big Brother about feeling sad following his house's multiple loss at the HoH games and wager tasks.