The BBNaija alumni visited the All Progressive Congress aspirant on Saturday, February 2, 2019 while over 4,000 contestants were hoping to pass the Big Brother Naija 2019 audition in Lagos.

Spotted with Efe and Teddy A were Ifu Ennada, Lolu, Khloe, Dee One, Rico Swavey, and Leo.

In his reaction to the courtesy visit, Sanwo-Olu said, ‘We recognise the role of entertainment in harnessing the talents of our youth. Past winners & contestants of the BBNaija show visited our campaign office to show their support and share their ideas for transforming Lagos. Thanks for coming guys.’

The fourth season of Big Brother Naija kicked off with auditions in eight different cities across Nigeria on February 1 and February 2, 2019.