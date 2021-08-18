The fashion expert was a guest on Pulse's 'One on One' where she got to talk about her stay in the house.

Speaking with Pulse during his exit interview, 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Arin spoke exclusively about her 17 unique piercings.

"So many piercings because I am very expressive with my style as you can already tell. I wanted jewelry in weird places and that's that. It was born 15 years ago and I don't think it is stopping anytime soon," she said.

"I basically have them everywhere, on my face, my tongue, just everywhere on my face that you can see, not on my nipples, not on my vagina. I have on my navel and anti-navel."

When asked how she intends to handle all the negativity on social media, Arin said she won't be paying attention to them.