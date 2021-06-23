BBNaijaReunion: BrightO explains 'morning after' reaction to Dorathy

In the latest episode of the Reunion show, Dorathy admitted to giving BrightO an unsolicited 'Bl** Job' session that saw the end of their romance.

It turns out BrightO left a lot unsaid at the Reunion and took to Twitter hours later to share his side of the story.

According to the tweet, his beneath the sheet experience with Dorathy was not as enjoyable as the ladies described it on the show.

BrightO's tweet has since earned him some negative reaction from Tweeps who insist his tweet is an attempt to get the last word on the Dorathy who is still yet to respond to the sordid tweet.