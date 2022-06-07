RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija Reunion: Angel and Maria trade words on allegation of sleeping with a married man

Odion Okonofua
Reality TV stars Angel and Maria


One major rift of the evening was the altercation between Maria and Angel.

Angel and Maria got into a heated argument and which resulted in name-calling and some really unpleasant words.

Angel accused Maria of being a "patriarchal princess" and sleeping with a married man.

"You're a patriarchy princess. You didn't think of that one when you were f**king married man."

In her response, Maria also threatened to reveal Angel's dirty secret.

"Is that what you want to bring up here? Don't even allow me bring up all the things you did in Dubai," she replied.

It would be recalled that in 2021, popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest had called out the reality TV star for snatching his sister's husband.

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest and reality TV star Maria


According to him, the reality TV star didn't only have an affair with his in-law but also threatened his sister.

It was later revealed that Cubana Chief Priest's in-law, Kelvin, and his wife, MaryAnn, were in court already for the dissolution of their marriage.

MaryAnn had recently filed a suit for the dissolution of their marriage.

According to our source, the marriage between Kelvin and MaryAnn collapsed a few years ago.

Following the collapse of their marriage, Kelvin moved to Dubai, while MaryAnn stayed back in Nigeria with their children.

The reality TV star met Kelvin on a flight where they hit things off. Things took a different turn when Maria found out that he was still legally married.

Odion Okonofua





