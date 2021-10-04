RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 'Shins Ya Eye' records over 1 billion votes

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

For the first time since the show returned to screens, fans in the United Kingdom made part of its teeming audience.

Whitemoney wins BBNaija season six [Instagram/thenetng]
Whitemoney wins BBNaija season six [Instagram/thenetng]

The just concluded sixth season of fan-favourite reality TV show, Big Brother Naija recorded a cumulative vote of over one billion from fans.

Recommended articles

The staggering figure confirmed by show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu comes amid the numerous criticisms that trailed the season as well as the change in voting pattern.

Recall that the show organisers announced weeks before the season started that there would be no paid voting as was the norm in previous seasons. As opposed to paid voting, fans were encouraged to support their favourites by voting on the organizers' online platforms with more votes allocated to subscribers of their cable TV decoders.

Meanwhile, the 'Shine Ya Eye' season rounded up with an intriguing finale show on Sunday, October 3, with guest performances from Made Kuti, Ajebo Hustlers, Lojay and BBNaija alumni Avala and Laycon.

Unlike previous seasons, the 'Shine Ya Eye' season spotted six finalists and the much anticipated physical audience for the finale show.

Season six winner Whitemoney made a landslide victory with 47 % of fan votes. Another fan-favourite Liquorose came second place with 22.99% of fan votes while Pere and Cross came in third and fourth place respectively.

Whitemoney takes home N90 million worth of prizes including N30 million cash, a house and a brand new car.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Fans threaten to shut down show over Biggie's new Angel vs Pere twist

Fans react to the Pere vs Angel finale twist

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

The housemates looked stunning for the Saturday Night Party

'My Village People' becomes Nollywood's 17th film to gross over N100 million in box office

'My Village People' directed by Niyi Akinmolayan [Instagram/officialbovi]

Meet the Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 contestants

Meet the Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 contestants