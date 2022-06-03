RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion: Twitter Nigeria reacts to Maria and Angel's war of words

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Reality TV stars Angel and Maria [Instagram/TheAngelJBSmith] [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin]
Reality TV stars Angel and Maria [Instagram/TheAngelJBSmith] [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin]

Top of the day was the now-famous video in the executive lounge where Nina, Peace and Maria talked about Angel.

Recommended articles

When Ebuka asked the parties involved about the clip, Angel and Maria got into a heated conversation.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter following Angel and Maria's war of words.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija Reunion: Maria and Angel clash over infamous s**t tag

BBNaija Reunion: Maria and Angel clash over infamous s**t tag

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion: Twitter Nigeria reacts to Maria and Angel's war of words

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion: Twitter Nigeria reacts to Maria and Angel's war of words

'I won’t do another BBL surgery even if I am given N100M' - BBNaija's Khloe

'I won’t do another BBL surgery even if I am given N100M' - BBNaija's Khloe

Diane Russet debuts first-look at ‘Mo x Mel' film

Diane Russet debuts first-look at ‘Mo x Mel' film

'All your daughters will be used and dumped' - Nkechi Blessing slams Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

'All your daughters will be used and dumped' - Nkechi Blessing slams Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

Dare Olaitan debuts official trailer for horror flick 'Ile Owo'

Dare Olaitan debuts official trailer for horror flick 'Ile Owo'

Nigerian artist, Daviskil releases debut Ep. titled 'Quero'

Nigerian artist, Daviskil releases debut Ep. titled 'Quero'

Don Jazzy, Bisola, Bimbo Ademoye, Mimi Onalaja others attend as Amaze app goes live

Don Jazzy, Bisola, Bimbo Ademoye, Mimi Onalaja others attend as Amaze app goes live

TECNO partners Youtube for 2022 Creator Day event

TECNO partners Youtube for 2022 Creator Day event

Trending

BBNaija: How to watch the 'Shine Ya Eye' Reunion show online

BBNaija season 6 Reunion [Twitter/@ebuka]

Jada Pinkett finally addresses Oscar slap on Red Table Talk

Jada-Pinkett-Smith

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

How much is Amber Heard really worth?

Amber Heard