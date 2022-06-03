BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion: Twitter Nigeria reacts to Maria and Angel's war of words

It was day 2 of the reunion and the 'Shine Ya Eye' housemates came prepared as they were done with the pleasantries of day 1.
Top of the day was the now-famous video in the executive lounge where Nina, Peace and Maria talked about Angel.
Top of the day was the now-famous video in the executive lounge where Nina, Peace and Maria talked about Angel.
When Ebuka asked the parties involved about the clip, Angel and Maria got into a heated conversation.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter following Angel and Maria's war of words.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng