BBNaija season 7 confirmed for double entry show premiere this July

The show’s organisers confirmed season seven’s launch at a recently held press junket in Lagos.

This year’s BBNaija edition will see a lucky Nigerian take home N100 million worth of prizes, the biggest in the show’s history.

Season seven will also spot some pre-Covid elements including the return of the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience. It’s set to be a winning season for BBNaija fans as the organisers confirmed a promo that would see 30 fans win N1 million each.

The new season will retain its voting style from last year as voting remains exclusive to the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers. The number of votes each subscriber will have will be determined by their subscription packages, with DStv Premium and GOtv SUPA subscribers receiving the most votes.